Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) shares traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 14,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

