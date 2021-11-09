Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading Up 1.8%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 1,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

About Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.