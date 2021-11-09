BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

