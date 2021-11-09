Centric Swap (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.31 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $4.31 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00077801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00096756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,161.32 or 1.00186563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.83 or 0.07025615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

