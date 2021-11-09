Centric Swap Trading Up 63.8% This Week (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 63.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00077801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00096756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,161.32 or 1.00186563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.83 or 0.07025615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

