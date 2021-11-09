Traders Buy High Volume of EVgo Call Options (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 108,437 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,676% compared to the average daily volume of 6,107 call options.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,883,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

