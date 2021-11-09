Expeditors International of Washington Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,777 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,528% compared to the typical volume of 232 call options.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.41. 2,438,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $131.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

