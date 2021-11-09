Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huntsman by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Huntsman by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 514,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. 1,346,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.