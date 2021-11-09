Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target at $315.42

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.42.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $323.46. 520,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.63 and a 200-day moving average of $305.06. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Public Storage by 140.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 100,192 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 525,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 11.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

