Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $116.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.36.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,214,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

