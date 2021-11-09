Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$7.88 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

