PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $783,999.85 and $3,030.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,350,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIRATEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.