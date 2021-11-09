WABnetwork Price Tops $0.0000 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 47.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 11% against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $115,803.46 and $22.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00224514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00095295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

