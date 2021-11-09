VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $225,334.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

