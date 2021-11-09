Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $6,140.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00224514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00095295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

