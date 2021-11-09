$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. 1,910,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,541. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

