Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.69. FS KKR Capital also reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FSK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,640. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

