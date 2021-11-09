Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.82. 39,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 32,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

