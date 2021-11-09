Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 1,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.