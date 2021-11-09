Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.83. 4,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXA. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.