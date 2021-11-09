BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 0.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $47.75. 1,377,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,815,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

