$31.24 Million in Sales Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will report $31.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.17 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $125.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $160.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $160.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vtex stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 255,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.