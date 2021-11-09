agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,141. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,917 shares of company stock valued at $524,331,541 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,722,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

