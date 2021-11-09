Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday.

IBP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.76. 123,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

