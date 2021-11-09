IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. IDEX posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $235.46. 223,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

