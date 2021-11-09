Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.14 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $46.47 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.84 or 0.07059821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00091147 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 192.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,680,724 coins and its circulating supply is 333,360,893 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

