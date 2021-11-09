Genaro Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00224514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00095295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,181,981 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

