BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.19

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1203176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

