Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 122,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 154,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$43.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Canadian Zinc Company Profile (TSE:CZN)

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

