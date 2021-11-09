GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading 3% Higher

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.03). 8,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 43,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 61.33.

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

