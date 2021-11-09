CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Trading 10% Higher

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 385,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 645,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 92.15% and a negative return on equity of 145.30%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.