Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Shares Down 4.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32. 426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOUYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bouygues SA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

