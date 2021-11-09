MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

MGM traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. 5,842,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

