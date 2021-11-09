Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 351.35%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

