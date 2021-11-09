Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLXXF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

Get Relx alerts:

RLXXF traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. 5,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Relx has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.