Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $676.22 on Top Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $655,091.05 and approximately $8,683.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $676.22 or 0.00989218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00224570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

