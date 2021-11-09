DOWCOIN (DOW) Hits Market Cap of $3,980.19

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $3,980.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.49 or 0.00369357 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001255 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.04 or 0.00965549 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

