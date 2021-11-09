WorkQuest Token (WQT) Hits Market Cap of $838,970.36

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $838,970.36 and $81,797.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00224570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

