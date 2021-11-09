HyperDAO Market Cap Tops $8.46 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $630,693.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00224570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

