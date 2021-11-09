Brokerages Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,836,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

