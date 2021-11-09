Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $11.15. 606,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,710. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $551.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.05.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

