Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 685,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,603,000 after purchasing an additional 197,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,647,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,901,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.