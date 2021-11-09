Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 521,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

