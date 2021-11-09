Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report sales of $348.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $367.20 million. Hexcel reported sales of $295.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. 270,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.96 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

