DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00004797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $120.72 million and $13.08 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00077546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00095759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,744.41 or 1.00632437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.11 or 0.06982785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

