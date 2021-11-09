Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

