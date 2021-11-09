Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.50. 516,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.97%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

