Opium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Opium has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00003670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.26 or 1.00052421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.98 or 0.06972063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

