$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.51). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

NYSE IFF traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $145.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.