BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.96. 461,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,596. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $22,740,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 398,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

